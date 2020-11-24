68-year-old Carlsbad woman found dead on trail

CARLSBAD — Police released new information Tuesday about a woman found dead on a trail at a popular Carlsbad park.

Carlsbad police said the woman has been identified as a 68-year-old Carlsbad resident who was walking or jogging on Hosp Grove Trail East near Monroe Street.

Officers had the area blocked off for the majority of Monday after someone walking on the trail found the woman’s body around 11:15 a.m. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Carlsbad police said more information will come this afternoon when the medical examiner finishes the initial investigation.

