SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating after a 66-year-old man died while in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, according to law enforcement.

Paul Arthur Heimark passed away at Alvarado Hospital around 9:30 p.m. on June 26, SDSO said in a news release. Heimark was admitted to the hospital after medical issues were identified by Sheriff staff at the time of his booking.

The San Diego resident’s passing marks the SDSO’s eighth in-custody death reported by the law enforcement agency this year.

Heimark had been remanded into custody by a judge on June 16, SDSO said, stemming from a hold on his probation over a suspected rule violation with the terms of his release for his initial charge of possession for sale of a controlled substance.

He was admitted to the hospital directly after completing the intake process, according to law enforcement. Heimark had not been housed at a detention facility at the time of his death.

“We extend our sympathies to the Heimark family and those affected by his death,” a spokesperson for the office said in a release. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison officer will be supporting the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one, they continued.

As with all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will conduct an investigation into the incident. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board was also notified of the death and responded to the hospital, SDSO said.