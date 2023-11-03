SAN DIEGO — A new affordable housing development officially opened in San Ysidro Thursday, the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) announced.

Milejo Village, located at at 429 West San Ysidro Boulevard, will now house families and seniors facing homelessness, as well those with a mental disability.

The complex will provide 64 housing units that range from one, two and three-bedrooms, SDHC said. On-site supportive services will also be available for residents, including the following:

— A large community center and kitchen.

— A computer lab.

— Laundry facilities and a pet washing room.

— An outdoor courtyard with a BBQ and dining area.

— Plenty of parking.

According to the County of San Diego, the apartment homes are also close to grocery stores, public transportation, community parks, health centers and educational resources.

A new Milejo Village resident named Emily said she found herself living on the streets and struggling to provide for her children. With the opening of Milejo Village, she said she no longer has to hop from curbsides to hotels and housing shelters.

“We found our way to a brighter future. Now that we’re home in a safe and stable place, I get to read with them every night and help with homework,” Emily said in a SDHC press release. “I make sure they eat breakfast every morning. I get to walk them to and from school every day.”

Milejo Village is 100% occupied at this time. However, SDHC says when a resident moves on, the housing voucher will remain to help another household with extremely low income.

“All of us are likely to be able to deal with daily issues more effectively when we don’t have to

worry about where we’re going to sleep at night. Having a stable and affordable place to call

home is essential. That is why developments like Milejo Village are so important,” said Ryan Clumpner, SDHC Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners.

The county says this is the sixth affordable housing development to open this year, with several others still in the works.