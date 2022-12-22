SAN DIEGO — Over $63 million in federal funding has been secured for 22 projects across the San Diego region, said Sen. Alex Padilla’s (D-Calif.) office on Tuesday.

From improving water quality to upgrading infrastructure and providing social support services, Padilla’s office outlined the projects that will benefit from the funding. Here’s a look at what San Diegans can expect.

$7 million for Lomas Santa Fe Drive in the City of Solana Beach: This project, according to Padilla’s office, will improve access around the city and increase safety for pedestrians and bicycles along Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

$6 million for an Ocean Pollution Research Project by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography: This project focuses on seafloor research to forecast pollution impacts on fisheries, said Padilla’s office.

$4.48 million for San Diego County’s Mobile Crisis Response Team: Funding will be used to add overnight coverage for two teams, seven days per week, to assist those experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

$4 million for the Brandt Road Bridge Replacement Project in Imperial County: This project will replace the 72-year-old Brandt Road Bridge over the Alamo River in Imperial County with a new single-span bridge, explained Padilla’s office.

$4 million for Leucadia Streetscape Drainage Improvements in the City of Encinitas: This project is aimed at improving accessibility, providing community gathering spaces, restoring the historic tree canopy and revitalizing the Leucadia business district.

$4 million for Ocean Beach Library Expansion in the City of San Diego: Padilla’s office said the funding will support the expansion of the Ocean Beach Library to include more community spaces.

$3.75 million for a Twin-Engine Firefighting Helicopter in San Diego County: A new twin-engine firefighting helicopter will be purchased using the funding to serve San Diego County and neighboring counties.

$3.45 million for the City of Oceanside’s Loma Alta Creek Sewer Relocation: Padilla’s office said this project will relocate a sewer main from a location within a creek bed to a roadway in order to minimize the chance of environmental damage in the event of a sanitary sewer overflow.

$3.45 million for the Smuggler’s Gulch Dredging Project in San Diego County: The funding will be used to help dredge Smuggler’s Gulch channel to clear trash and protect downstream properties, habitats and communities.

$3.39 million for Borrego Water District’s Borrego Spring Transmission Main: This project will update the water distribution system and reduce water pipeline breaks for a disadvantaged community, said Padilla’s office.

$3.3 million to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority for Airport Ground Support Equipment Charging Stations Installation: Funding will support the purchase and installation of electric charging stations for the use of electrical ground support equipment.

$3.14 million for the City of San Diego’s Downtown Mobility Project: This project will implement bikeways within downtown San Diego to provide linkages within and to surrounding neighborhoods.

$3.06 million for Valley Center Municipal Water District’s Lilac Road Pipeline Replacement: This project, Padilla’s office explained, will reduce water loss and improve water conservation. It will also improve water reliability by replacing a 60-year-old pipeline.

$2 million for the City of San Diego’s Light Up San Diego Streetlight Improvement Program: This project will upgrade obsolete streetlights to improve reliability and lower the need for maintenance.

$1.5 million for a Cohesive Pre-fire Strategy in San Diego County: Funding will support a strategy to prevent fires in San Diego County, including decreasing hazardous vegetation around homes and structures, said Padilla’s office.

$1.4 million for the City of Escondido’s South Escondido Access Improvement Project: This project will build traffic signals to relieve congestion and improve safety. Padilla’s office said it will also improve accessibility to local businesses and planned developments.

$1.2 million for the Imperial Community Kitchen Incubator Project: This project will leverage public/private partnerships to help provide low-cost entry into the market for micro-business owners wishing to produce high-quality, safe and marketable products, said Padilla’s office.

$1.13 million for Summer Math Academies at UC San Diego: Funding will help to train teachers and transition Black, Latino, low-income and military-connected students from middle to high school to post-secondary mathematics.

$1.1 million for the UC San Diego Health Community Mobile Unit: Funding will implement a scalable healthcare mobile unit to add capacity to existing local community-based organizations to provide preventative healthcare in underserved communities, said Padilla’s office.

$752,000 to El Cajon Behavioral Health Center in San Diego for Healthcare Access Initiative: Funding will support an initiative to improve access to primary healthcare and specialty care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured immigrant/refugee populations.

$750,000 for Mobile Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Chargers in the City of San Diego: Funding will help purchase off-grid solar electric vehicle chargers.

$524,972 to San Diego State University for School-Based Behavioral and Mental Health Training: Funding will support a pilot project to expand San Diego State University’s Bridge Program, which trains teachers and school personnel to support children with behavioral and mental health challenges.

These projects are part of the bipartisan fiscal year 2023 appropriations package that is now headed to both chambers of Congress for final passage. If passed, it will then head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“I am proud to have secured funding for projects in San Diego to provide critical health services, tools to fight and prevent wildfires and modernize infrastructure,” Padilla said. “This funding will support local governments and community organizations that work to directly benefit our neighborhoods. Federal dollars will also be used to research ocean pollution and ensure the health of the region’s waterways, which is essential for Southern California’s economy.”