63-year-old’s death at Vista jail under investigation

VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies found a 63-year-old inmate unresponsive in his jail cell Thursday, and his death is now under investigation.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as John Edward Wright. Deputies say Wright was in a cell at the Vista Detention Facility around 3 p.m. when he fell to the ground and was unresponsive.

Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures but Wright was pronounced dead at the facility, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. No evidence of foul play was discovered and Wright’s family was notified of his death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for later Friday.

Wright was booked into jail on March 4, 2021, on suspicion of violation of parole, probation violation and attempting or aiding in arson, deputies said.