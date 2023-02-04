SAN DIEGO — More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.

The county’s Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) has awarded more than $29 million in funds, along with 121 project-based vouchers, to nine different developments in the region to make this happen, according to the county.

“This is another great opportunity for us to expand housing for our neighbors most in need,” said David Estrella, director of the county’s HCDS. “Each of these projects means the world to a struggling family or those with special needs who would otherwise be out on the street.”

Here’s a breakdown of where San Diegans can expect these developments, along with how many occupants each one is anticipated to house.

-Development: Iris Avenue Trolley Apartments

Developer: Eden Housing

Location: 1507 Howard Ave., San Diego

Total Units = 64 (23 ELI-Extremely Low Income, PSH-Permanent Supportive Housing Units)

Funding = $3,000,000 (ARPA-American Rescue Plan Act)

-Development: Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center

Developer: Wakeland Housing & Community Development

Location: 455 Palm Ave., Imperial Beach

Total Units = 50 (13 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = $3,504,438.63 (HOME- Home Investment partnerships/CDBG-Community Development Block Grant/PLHA- Permanent Local Housing Allocation) $3,023,554 (NPLH-No Place Like Home) 25(PBV-Project Based Voucher)

-Development: The Grant at Mission Trails

Developer: CRP Affordable Housing & Community Development

Location: 5945 Mission Gorge Rd., San Diego

Total Units = 48 (14 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = $2,750,000 (ARPA)

-Development: Johnson (El Cajon)

Owner: San Diego Youth Services

Location: 302 S Johnson Ave, El Cajon

Total Units = 10 (1 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = 5(PBV)

-Development: Messina (Mt. Etna)

Developer: Chelsea Investment Corp

Location: 5255 Mt. Etna Dr., San Diego

Total Units = 79 (9 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = $1,865,920 (ARPA)

-Development: Taormina (Mt. Etna)

Developer: Chelsea Investment Corp

Location: 5255 Mt. Etna Dr., San Diego

Total Units = 136 (15 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = $2,205,511 (ARPA)

-Development: Alvarado Senior Village

Developer: San Diego Community Housing Corp

Location: 528 East Alvarado St, Fallbrook

Total Units = 54 (42 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = $4,900,000 (HOME/CDBG/PLHA) $1,270,200 (NPLH) 53(PBV)

-Development: Villa Serena Phase 2

Developer: National CORE

Location: 340 Marcos St., San Marcos

Total Units = 63 (13 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = $5,600,000 (ARPA/HOME) $1,058,580 (NPLH) 15(PBV)

-Development: The Breezewood Apartments

Owner: Kingdom Development

Location: 1560 S Escondido Blvd., Escondido

Total Units = 33 (4 ELI PSH Units)

Funding = 23(PBV)

When completed, officials say these units will be available to people experiencing homelessness with serious mental illness, physical or developmental disabilities, families, elderly, veterans and others.