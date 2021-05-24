60-year-old ID’d as man found in Ocean Beach alley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a 60-year-old man who was killed last week in a traffic crash in an Ocean Beach alley.

Frank Thomas Neal of San Diego was found mortally injured in the access road off the 4800 block of Niagara Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find a good Samaritan performing CPR on Neal, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics took over the lifesaving attempt before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

“Due to the suspicious nature of the death, San Diego police homicide detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident,” the lieutenant said. “During the course of the investigation, detectives learned (Neal) died as a result of a traffic collision. The investigation has been turned over to the Traffic Investigations Unit for further follow-up.”

Police have released no details about the crash, including whether it was a hit-and-run and if the involved driver has been identified.

