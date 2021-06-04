60-year-old fatally struck by car in El Cajon identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 60-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car in El Cajon.

George Flores of El Cajon was crossing the street in the 1900 block of East Main Street about 10 p.m. Thursday when an eastbound Nissan Altima without its headlights on hit him, according to police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics took Flores to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The motorist remained at the scene of the accident and was cooperative with investigators, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Jason Taub said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.