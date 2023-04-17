SAN DIEGO — A person attempting to shoplift sprayed six people with bear mace Monday at a Vons in the University City area, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:19 p.m. at 7788 Regents Road, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Two medics responded to the grocery store, but it is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital or if they were treated at the scene, per SDPD.

Police said the suspect left the scene. There is no description of them at this time.

