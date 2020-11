SAN DIEGO — Police say an officer was hurt and six people were arrested after a group showed up at police headquarters Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department said on Twitter that a group of about 20 people wearing masks came to their headquarters and began knocking down barricades. Six people were arrested for assaulting and resisting officers and one officer was taken to the hospital with a knee injury, the police department said.

