SAN DIEGO — A state transportation emergency has been declared over the need to re-stabilize the railroad track in San Clemente, which has forced the shutdown and suspended train service between San Diego and Orange counties along the Pacific Coast.

On Tuesday, Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to declare an emergency need to stabilize the track, which clears the way for officials to work with a contractor to begin the work. The stabilization effort is anticipated to take 30-45 days and up to $12 million.

The California Transportation Commission were able to secure $6 million in emergency funding. The money is funded from the State Transportation Improvement Program for the track stabilization.

Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Kay destabilized the cliffs along the Pacific Ocean in San Clemente, according to Amtrak.

“Our first priority, of course, is the safety and well-being of all rail passengers and crew members who travel through this area,” OCTA Chairman Mark A. Murphy, also the Mayor of Orange, said in a written news release Tuesday. “This quick action by our Board and the state will allow us to move forward with a more effective interim solution to prevent the tracks from moving and to safely restore rail service through this vital corridor.”

According to OCTA, the work on the track will start by clearing vegetation, and then crews will install large metal ground anchors into 700 feet of the slope. This is expected to “prevent it from pushing the track further toward the coast.”

“Ground anchors are typically effective in preventing soil movement by installing the steel cables diagonally into the bedrock beneath the slope,” the OCTA said.

In the meantime, bus transportation is available for passengers in between the closed routes. Click here of the updated schedule.

“We greatly appreciate Caltrans and the California Transportation Commission taking decisive action on this and working with us so quickly on advancing a solution,” OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson said in a news release Tuesday.