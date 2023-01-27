SAN DIEGO – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the options of what to do with your sweetheart in San Diego are endless. Whether you’re celebrating your first or fiftieth Valentine’s Day with your special someone, if you’re looking to treat them to a romantic meal, here’s a few local eateries listed in the Michelin Guide that are sure to make you and your date’s night a memorable one.

Born & Raised

Born & Raised is an American steakhouse in Little Italy, perfect for a romantic evening on Valentine’s. The dark ambiance of this restaurant’s art-deco dining room feels like it is pulled right out of the 1920’s imagined by Baz Luhrmann in “The Great Gatsby” – that is if it also had black-and-white photos of rap legends like Eazy-E. The menu features a wide array of steak dishes, as well as seafood and vegetable dishes.

Soichi

The only Michelin Star restaurant on this list, Soichi offers delicious sushi and authentic Japanese Omakase dining, personalized for each guest by the chef. Located in University Heights, this intimate dining spot brings together traditional Japanese hospitality and an artistic eating experience, offering gorgeously plated delicacies and delectable à la carte bites. At Soichi, sushi lovers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind meal this Valentine’s day.

Cucina Urbana

One of the more affordable options on this list, Cucina Urbana offers contemporary Italian cuisine in a casual, rustic dining setting in Bankers Hill. This eatery that received a “Bib Gourmand” designation by Michelin is “an amiable place that promises a good time,” according to the Guide. From house-made pasta and pizza to ribeye carpaccio and branzino, this Italian restaurant is perfect for those looking for a delicious Valentine’s Day meal with Southern California flair.

Cucina Urbana has a three course prix fixe dinner for Valentine’s Day starting at $72 per person.

Little Frenchie

Little Frenchie, located in Coronado, brings together the quaint aesthetic of a Parisian bistro with the charm of the island. Using both local and imported ingredients, this eatery is perfect for a delicious meal of French dishes utilizing a mix of locally sourced and imported ingredients that will make you feel like you’re grabbing a bite after a walk along the Seine. Little Frenchie’s wide array of cheese, wine, bread and delectable food will sure to make your Valentine’s Day full of l’amour.

The Fishery

Right on the edge of Pacific Beach and steps away from the water, The Fishery is a delicious seafood hotspot, perfect for a Valentine’s Day dinner. The rustic, wood ambiance of The Fishery’s dining room is perfect for an intimate date, paired with some of the freshest fish offered in San Diego according to Michelin Guide. A neighborhood staple for over 20 years, this seafood spot is the perfect prelude to a romantic stroll along the beach.

Animae

Animae is an Asian-fusion restaurant located in the Embarcadero Marina. Described by Michelin Guide as “sexy” and “scene-y,” this trendy locale exudes art-deco decadence, with thick velvet curtains and gorgeous retro booths. The regular menu is centered around the kitchen’s coal-fired oven and Japanese grill, featuring dishes that Michelin says is “meant to be shared.”

Animae has a four-course, prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day, starting at $155 per adult.