6 local nonprofits nab $225k in grants from NBCUniversal Foundation

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank was one of six grant recipients Friday of an award by the NBCUniversal Foundation.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation awarded $225,000 in grants to six San Diego-area nonprofits, including Guitars in the Classroom, which will use its $47,100 share to provide free online teacher training, and a local food bank.

The foundation’s Project Innovation 2020 is supporting local nonprofits that are using “innovative solutions to tackle everyday problems, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to Guitars in the Classroom, the grant recipients were: Reality Changers, $50,000; Coastal Roots Farm, $43,750; Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, $38,950; La Maestra Foundation, $25,000; and Project Concern International, $20,200.

Guitars in the Classroom plans to use its grant to increase and support music integration training and daily classroom music making for interested teachers teaching online during the coronavirus health crisis. Training is open to any teachers or specialists serving students and registration is available at https://www.guitarsintheclassroom.org.

Any teacher may now start lessons online — no musical experience required — and begin to engage students through music.

The grant will also help the organization create a library of free training videos for anyone serving or parenting students with special needs. Since launching work in San Diego Unified School District special needs education classrooms in 2016, the nonprofit has seen teachers “reach and inspire students with diverse physical, cognitive, sensory, medical and emotional needs to participate successfully in learning by making music.”