SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man has been found safe after he was reported missing from the Clairemont area Sunday.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding Frank Johnson, who was last seen near 5500 Caminito Jose. He was found shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said.

Frank has been located. We appreciate your help. He is at home and safe. https://t.co/Jd3Q78UrLV — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 26, 2020