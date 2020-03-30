519 county residents now positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus rose from 488 on Saturday to 519 on Sunday, according to data released Sunday afternoon by the county.

No additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday among county residents. As of Sunday afternoon, seven county residents had died after contracting the virus.

Of the county residents who tested positive, four were under the age of 10 and 26 were 80 years of age or older. The number of county residents who have been hospitalized after contracting the virus was 106 and 47 patients were placed in intensive care.

The 31 new cases were announced not long after county officials confirmed five local food workers had tested positive for coronavirus: one employee at an Albertson’s store in Escondido and four restaurant workers. Details regarding the restaurant or restaurants where those four employees tested positive were not immediately known.

According to County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the Albertson’s store followed safety protocols by informing county health officials of the employee’s positive diagnosis and closing the store to sanitize before reopening to the public.

Fletcher reminded all county employers to report sick workers by calling 858-505-6814.