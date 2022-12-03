SAN DIEGO — A $50,000 signing bonus is being offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego amid a nationwide shortage, said Falck Mobile Health in a press release Thursday.

“The health and safety of all San Diegans is our top priority,” said Jeff Behm, Managing Director of Falck Mobile Health San Diego, the city’s contracted 911 paramedic ambulance provider. “Falck is aggressively recruiting paramedics to work in the City of San Diego, and this new bonus will strengthen our recruiting efforts and commitment to the people of San Diego.”

The shortage in paramedics increased during the pandemic when training programs were halted, Falck Mobile Health explained. On part of this, the company said it will offer $10,000 bonuses to current employees who refer new full-time paramedics in San Diego.

“The new paramedics will be reinforcements for our current EMS professionals who are dedicated to serving San Diego with immediate and professional emergency medical services,” Behm added.

Job openings and training information can be found here.

Meanwhile, the $50,000 signing bonus for new employees will be paid out over a period of three years, said Falck Mobile Health.