Arrest made in months-long investigation into antisemitic graffiti at SDSU

SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly vandalized a San Diego State University building with antisemitic graffiti.

The SDSU Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Tri Boomer Sov on Friday. Investigators say Sov, a San Diego man who is not an SDSU student, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism while in custody on an unrelated matter.

Police officers found the graffiti, including swastikas and other antisemitic phrases and symbols, on March 9 at South Campus Plaza North in the 5100 block of College Avenue. The building houses retail on the first floor and student housing above.

Sov is expected to be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court today on Friday on the vandalism charge. The case has been turned over to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for review, university police reported.

“We denounce acts of bias toward any of our community members,” Police Captain Mike Hastings said.

SDSU leaders are investigating another incident involving a student’s antisemitic social media post, which they say disparaged the Jewish community. University officials are working with San Diego State University police “to quickly assess the situation,” according to a letter sent out to the community Wednesday.