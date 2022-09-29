SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Union is reporting a severe loss of officers in recent months and is calling on the mayor to do more to help recruit and retain more cops.



“Monday, we have lost 53 officers since July 1, which is the beginning of the fiscal year, but over the last couple of days, we’ve lost two more officers,” said Jered Wilson, the president of the SDPD police union.

There are currently 1,864 sworn officers in the department, but the city has budget for 2036. The police union says their officers are leaving, retiring, transferring and in some cases out right quitting.

“They see the urban decay that is really occurring in San Diego, and they are fleeing with their families, they are fleeing with their careers,” Wilson said.

The City of San Diego just passed a 10% raise to SDPD officers, along with bonuses for lateral transfers and dedicated childcare for police officers.

The San Diego mayor’s office released the following statement:

“The Mayor will continue to support our police officers and push recruitment efforts to ensure that San Diego remains one of the safest big cities in America,” said Rachel Laing, communications for Mayor Todd Gloria.

The police union president says his rank-and-file officers are not trying to squeeze more money, they are looking for support.

“Our citizens are frustrated like we’ve seen in the last few weeks, and our officers are frustrated as well too because they want to do a good job,” Wilson said.