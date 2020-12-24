50-acre wildfire burns in North County

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a wildfire estimated at 50 acres that has moved onto Camp Pendleton. The area is under a red flag warning because of Santa Ana winds.
North County Fire said the size was initially reported at 300 acres. The acreage was estimated at 50 acres after air assets were launched.
Cal Fire said it was burning near De Luz Road and Harris Trail in De Luz. North County Fire shared a second location, saying the fire moved into Camp Pendleton and was two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive on De Luz Road in Fallbrook.
No evacuations have been announced but Cal Fire said to stay alert, check for updates and if you feel threatened, evacuate early.
