50-acre wildfire burns in North County

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a wildfire estimated at 50 acres that has moved onto Camp Pendleton. The area is under a red flag warning because of Santa Ana winds.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @NorthCountyFire and @MCIWPendletonCA of a vegetation fire near De Luz Road x Harris Trail in De Luz. Fire is 50 acres on Camp Pendleton. Stay alert for updates and if you feel threatened, evacuate early. #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/tHsPv9lAeV — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020

North County Fire said the size was initially reported at 300 acres. The acreage was estimated at 50 acres after air assets were launched.

Cal Fire said it was burning near De Luz Road and Harris Trail in De Luz. North County Fire shared a second location, saying the fire moved into Camp Pendleton and was two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive on De Luz Road in Fallbrook.

No evacuations have been announced but Cal Fire said to stay alert, check for updates and if you feel threatened, evacuate early.

Initial reports were 300 acres. We now have air assets reporting giving us a clearer picture. 50 acres at this time. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 24, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#CreekIC updated location of the fire is two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive on De Luz Road in Fallbrook. The fire has moved into Camp Pendleton. pic.twitter.com/8hVDjp6pzo — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 24, 2020