SAN DIEGO — With wedding season in full swing, the planning is on for many couples looking to tie the knot and cement their promise of forever.

Before couples decide on color schemes, flower arrangements and dessert options, the feat of selecting the perfect venue is at the top of most wedding-planning checklists.

There’s good news for those looking to get married in Southern California: San Diego County is isn’t slacking when it comes to majestic landscapes perfect for saying “I do.”

From coastal cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean to green valleys tucked between mountain ranges, here are five wedding venues with a view in the region:

The Condor’s Nest Ranch

This rustic wedding venue sits on a 15-acre property in Pala that beholds panoramic views that span all the way to the coast. Couples can share their vows beneath a 200-year-old ash tree as it sways in the wind to the expression of love. This venue is ideal for those who wish to get married surrounded by nature and views of the countryside.

The Coaster Terrace at Belmont Park

Couples who choose this venue to celebrate their big day can expect white sand views of Pacific Beach. With direct view of the westward ocean, this post could make for a perfect sunset wedding. Another quirky yet #SoSanDiego feature is that the venue is just steps from the giant Dipper roller coaster, which adds to an unforgettable view.

Wild Weddings at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

For some, love can be a wild adventure. Couples can enjoy a “romance safari” with wedding day views of giraffes, zebras and rhinos on an African-like savannah located right here in Southern California at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The venue area has lush green foliage and there are even options to add-on “wow-worthy wildlife animal presentations,” according to the park’s webpage.

Coronado Cays Yacht Club

This venue offers up a tranquil setting with direct views of the San Diego Bay and Coronado. It’s located right at the edge of the sandy shore, making for great lighting and photo opportunities. This spot could have sailboats poised in the background, birds flying overhead and is simple enough to make the newlyweds the main focus.

Lakehouse Hotel & Resort

This North County venue is located on the edge of Lake San Marcos, offering less salty yet still awing views of the water. Also surrounding the area — green upon green — with golf courses that create a quaint and clean wedding day vibe. Wedding day sights may even include some boating passersby or some lakeside wildlife.

If there’s one thing that’s for certain when it comes to saying “I do,” no matter which San Diego County venue you choose — the view will be a fairytale come true.