5 teens arrested after carjacking local Lyft driver

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Five teenage boys who police say carjacked a Lyft driver and crashed the vehicle were arrested early Saturday after a pursuit with officers.

Officers made the arrests just before 1:30 a.m. near the Village of Escaya housing development in Chula Vista. The development was the location where the teenagers crashed a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata they’d been driving after a high-speed chase with police.

The vehicle was spotted by a San Diego police officer late Friday with a license plate matching that of a 22-year-old Lyft driver who told police he had the car stolen from him by four boys at gunpoint Thursday downtown near Petco Park.

Officers followed the car south on the I-5, eastbound on the I-905 and northbound on the I-805 at speeds well over 100 mph. The suspects then went east on Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista before crashing at the housing development with all people in the car then fleeing on foot.

They later were located with the assistance of a SDPD helicopter and the Chula Vista Police Department. A handgun was recovered at the time of the arrest.

The five also have been linked to a series of other recent armed robberies, including Friday at a Chula Vista Rite Aid store on Telegraph Canyon Road. The additional robberies all are believed to have taken place Friday using the same car, according to police.