SAN DIEGO – Starting this weekend, San Diego voters will be able to go to the polls to determine which candidate they wanted to represent them in Assembly District 80.

Five locations will open to the public Saturday and will remain open through April 4, county elections officials said. The locations, listed below, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for voting. They include:

Southwestern Community College : 900 Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista. Lot A, building 18A-Room 214;

: 900 Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista. Lot A, building 18A-Room 214; Camacho Recreation Center : 1810 E. 22nd Street in National City. Located in the gym;

: 1810 E. 22nd Street in National City. Located in the gym; Southcrest Recreation Center : 4149 Newton Ave. in San Diego, in Meeting Room 1;

: 4149 Newton Ave. in San Diego, in Meeting Room 1; Montgomery High School : 3250 Palm Ave. in San Diego, in the library; and

: 3250 Palm Ave. in San Diego, in the library; and Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center: 179 Diza Road in San Diego, in the game room.

In addition to the five locations, the county will open four additional voting centers April 5, and voting hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are unsure of their closest voting location can click here to find out.

Voters can also drop off their ballot at any San Diego County vote center drop-off locations, found here. The San Diego Registrar’s office is also allowing voting in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The special primary election between Democrat David Alvarez, Democrat Georgette Gómez and Republican Lincoln Pickard will decide which two candidates advance to the June 5 general election.