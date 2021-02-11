5 residents displaced in North County apartment fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A midday apartment fire in Escondido displaced five people Thursday.

The non-injury blaze in the 1800 block of East Grand Avenue erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Escondido Fire Department.

Police shut down a several-block stretch of the street and evacuated the two-story building while firefighters extinguished the flames, which took about 35 minutes, EFD spokesman Jeff Murdock said.

Crews were able to confine the blaze to one second-floor apartment, though two others adjacent to it were infused with smoke and one on the ground floor sustained water damage, Murdock said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the burned apartment arrange for emergency shelter.

Traffic lanes in the area were opened as of 2:30 p.m., Murdock said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

