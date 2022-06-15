SAN DIEGO — One of the most simplest hangout ideas can be the most effective when it comes to relaxing and having a good time outdoors with family, friends or even a date. That is the art of picnicking.

And in sunny San Diego, residents or tourists can go pretty much whenever they want.

Soak up that vitamin D, socialize with companions, people-watch, catch a tan or grab a bite at these unique picnic spots in the area.

5115 Soledad Road, San Diego

Kate Sessions Park (Domenick Candelieri/KSWB)

Make your way up the steep, grassy slope on Mount Soledad to catch a view overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Mission Bay and downtown San Diego. The 79-acre park in Pacific Beach has parking areas, barbecues, restrooms, drinking fountains and two playground structures.

1975 Strand Way, Coronado

Glorietta Bay Park (Domenick Candelieri/KSWB)

Glorietta Bay Park is located on the beautiful island of Coronado, offering breathtaking views of the San Diego Bay and skyline. With lots of grassy space for activities, the park also has a small beach.

1100 Coast Boulevard, La Jolla

Ellen Browning Scripps Park (Domenick Candelieri/KSWB)

Listen to the waves crash against the jagged rocks and the barking sounds of seals and sea lions at Ellen Browning Scripps Park in La Jolla, which offers expansive green lawns, picnic tables and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego

Waterfront Park (Domenick Candelieri/KSWB)

The best of both worlds can be seen at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego’s Embarcadero, with one side facing an 830-foot-long interactive fountain and the skyline of America’s Finest City while the other direction offers views of the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s historic tall ships.

Enjoy the picturesque atmosphere of Balboa Park’s 1,200 acres of space, from its lily pond and Spanish Colonial Revival architecture to the promenades and gardens. The popular tourist spot may provide leisure to those who find people-watching entertaining.

Balboa Park botanical building and pond (Adobe Stock)