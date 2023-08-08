SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s landscape offers breathtaking views from the coast to the mountains.

From the swaying palm trees to the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean and jaw-dropping sunsets, there are many spots where you can snap the perfect picture.

FOX 5 compiled a list of five locations, one from each area of the county, ideal for the casual Instagrammer or professional photographer, so get ready to #nofilter these spots:

SAN DIEGO

Watch paragliders take off from the cliffs at the Torrey Pines Gliderport, located at 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr. The combination of adventurers flying in the air, tan-colored cliffs, sandy beaches and the rugged terrain of La Jolla in the backdrop give it the ingredients of an aesthetically-pleasing photo.

Torrey Pines Gliderport (Adobe Stock)

CORONADO

Capture the architecture of the Hotel del Coronado or head to Glorietta Bay Park with your camera. Located along the beach, the historic Hotel del provides a historic/modern scene for picture-takers. On the opposite side of the island is Glorietta Bay Park where you’ll get a waterfront view of the San Diego skyline.

Hotel del Coronado (Adobe Stock)

NORTH COUNTY

Experience the beauty of Lake San Marcos, whether it’s the sun glistening on the calm body of water or the lit up houses next to the docks during the night. You can also catch visitors on gondolas as they float on the lake with the backdrop of homes along the hilly valleys.

Lake San Marcos (Adobe Stock)

EAST COUNTY

Fall foliage in Julian is a sight to see, giving it those northeast small town vibes. The array of bright colors surely leaves photographers in awe.

Julian, California during the fall (KSWB)

SOUTH BAY

From fishing and bike paths to marinas and restaurants, there are many activities that can be captured from the lens of a camera at the Chula Vista Bayfront Park. That’s not all as the waterfront park offers views of the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and the San Diego urban skyline.

Chula Vista Bayfront Park (Adobe Stock)