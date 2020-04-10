5 MTS bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — Five MTS bus drivers have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday.

The first confirmed case in an MTS bus driver was reported on Monday. Four other employees had tested positive by Friday, the MTS said in a statement on its website.

Of its five employees who tested positive, the MTS said one driver had been on vacation for two weeks prior to their diagnosis, during which time they were not at work interacting with other employees or bus riders.

#COVID19Update MTS & its contractors have five operators who have tested positive for COVID-19. We will continue to update our COVID-19 service page with the number of positive cases & their routes as the information is made available to us. For updates: https://t.co/VoCi7hSAGD https://t.co/BeQ2j1p4D3 — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) April 10, 2020

The other four employees who tested positive were driving along the 7, 8/9, 10, 13, 14, 25, 215 and 944 routes, according to the MTS.

In an effort to protect both its employees and bus riders from further spread of the virus, the MTS said it is currently boarding passengers through the back doors of its buses and trolleys, has provided masks to bus drivers and encouraged riders to wear their own masks while practicing social distancing.

The MTS is not currently accepting cash payments due to concern over the spread of the virus but said it will continue operating at regular service levels through April 12, after which MTS will adopt a modified schedule for its bus and trolley routes.