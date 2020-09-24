5 local schools named National Blue Ribbon winners

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five schools in San Diego County were named National Blue Ribbon Schools Thursday, an honor bestowed on campuses based on their overall academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps among group of students.

Nearly 370 schools earned the recognition nationally, including 36 in California.

The honor “affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” according to the U.S. Department of Education, which presents the honors.

Honorees are normally recognized during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually Nov. 12-13.

The Southern California honorees are:

San Diego County

San Diego, Adobe Bluffs Elementary School, Poway Unified School District

San Diego, Monterey Ridge Elementary School, Poway Unified School District

San Diego, Park Village Elementary School, Poway Unified School District

San Diego, Silver Gate Elementary School, San Diego Unified School District

Solana Beach, Solana Vista Elementary School, Solana Beach School District

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles, Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Technology Academy High School, Alliance for College Ready Public School District

Long Beach, Charles Kettering Elementary School, Long Beach Unified School District

San Marino, K. L. Carver Elementary School, San Marino Unified School District

South Pasadena, Marengo Elementary School, South Pasadena Unified School District

Monterey Park, Monterey Vista Elementary School, Garvey Elementary School District

La Crescenta, Mountain Avenue Elementary School, Glendale Unified School District

Long Beach, Tincher Preparatory School, Long Beach Unified School District

Downey, Ward (E.W.) Elementary School, Downey Unified School District

Inglewood, Wilder’s Prep. Academy Charter Middle, Inglewood Unified School District

Orange County

Fountain Valley, Ethan B. Allen Elementary School, Garden Grove Unified School District

Fullerton, Laguna Road Elementary School, Fullerton Elementary School District

Costa Mesa, Mariners Christian School, Santa Ana Unified School District

Tustin, Red Hill Lutheran School, Pacific Southwest District * LCMS

Irvine, Vista Verde Elementary School, Irvine Unified School District

Riverside County

Bermuda Dunes, James Monroe Elementary School, Desert Sands Unified School District

Temecula, Pauba Valley Elementary School, Temecula Valley U.S.D.