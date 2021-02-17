5 injured in head-on crash in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Five people were injured Wednesday in a head-on crash between two vehicles that struck two other vehicles in Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch area, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on Palomar Street at Santa Olivia Road. As of 7 p.m., crews remain on the scene with traffic on Palomar blocked in the immediate area.

Two people had to be rescued from their vehicles, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. They, along with another victim, were rushed to local trauma centers.

Another two victims injured in the crash chose not to be taken to the hospital.

Additional information including about the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

