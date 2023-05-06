SAN DIEGO — For those looking to enjoy the great outdoors in style and in comfort, there are several “glamping” sites in and near San Diego County that even the most wary campers would call home for a night.

Short for glamorous camping, “glamping” has become more and more popular over the years for people who prefer sleeping on a real mattress and taking showers, yet still want to absorb all that is nature during overnight stays.

From lakeside luxury suites, desert dens and comfort stays atop Southern California’s mountains, the San Diego region and surrounding area is just the place for today’s “glamping” society to explore in solace.

For those ready to book a cozy adventure, here are five “glamping” sites that are available to rent in San Diego County.

Birdsong Backcountry Retreat — Warner Springs

This “glamping” site is smack-dab on an 85-acre backcountry property that is located just a couple miles from the North Mountain Wine Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. There are four lodging options available on booking site Hipcamp, which includes a vintage horse trailer that was reimagined into a tiny house and a safari deck tent. This spot also has a hand-carved, wood vessel sink, eco-dual flush toilet and a free-standing soaking tub with an oak canopy view, as explained by the host.

Bailes Farm — Fallbrook

This “glamping” site can be found on one of the last remaining undeveloped parts of Southern California — De Luz Heights. This area is located adjacent to the Cleveland National Forest and the Santa Margarita River. Also listed on Hipcamp, this host offers two separate spaces that embrace the comfort of “glamping” by providing a hot shower, a composting toilet, beds, a gas grill with a stovetop, a shaded deck and lounge chairs. Take your pick between a hilltop tiny house or dome home.

Bullfrog Pond — Temecula

This 20-acre ranch sits in the hills of Temecula. This Hipcamp host says the Bohemian-style “glamping” site sits next to a large pond filled with wildlife like bullfrogs, blue gill, ducks and other waterfowl. Guests can sleep in comfort on a queen bed with fine linens, pillows and blankets. There’s also an electric heater, an area to stake a warm showers and a paddleboat for exploring the water. There’s also an area the host calls “the Parlor,” which serves as a “glampsite” living room equipped with lights and a sofa.

Vineyard Glamping in Wine Country — Ramona

This Airbnb site is located Ballena Valley on the east side of Ramona, right in front of Edwards Vineyard. The host says its surrounded by the most stunning mountain views. Nearby attractions include wineries, famous bakeries and several hiking trials. The host says the roof is made of skylights that offer a tremendous view of the night sky. Although there is not running water at his “glampsite,” it runs off solar power that will keep your electronics charged and lights on. There’s also a composting toilet and a propane two-burner stove for cooking.

Safari Eco Glamping — Vista

Guests can experience a little bit of Africa on this 2.5-acre organic property that the host says is surrounded by South African Protea flowers, native sages and fruit trees. This tent is available on Hipcamp and offers a solar hot water shower, rain water catchment, compost toilet, solar electric, full bathroom kitchen and a heater. “Glampers” can fall asleep in a queen size bed and wake to the sounds of nature. There property has gardens that can be strolled though and enjoyed. Nearby attractions include wineries, the San Diego Safari Park and a plethora of micro breweries.

For those want to go camping with little glamour and a lot of convenience, these “glamping” sites await adventurers near and far.