Family of 5 displaced in fire mistakenly sparked by construction crew

A family of five were displaced on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after a fire broke out at their home in Normal Heights.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A construction crew working atop a Normal Heights house Tuesday afternoon accidentally sparked a fire that displaced a family of five, authorities reported.

The laborers were doing roof repairs on the home in the 3900 block of Madison Avenue when the non-injury blaze erupted shortly after 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames spread down into an attic space before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults and three children who live in the house arrange for interim lodging, Munoz said.

