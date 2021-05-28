5 arrested in raid on illegal marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five people were facing criminal charges Friday following their arrests during a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, authorities reported.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, including SWAT officers, served a search warrant at the illicit cannabis shop in the 10500 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley about 5 p.m. Thursday, said Nancy Blanco, a lieutenant with the regional law enforcement agency.

During the operation, the personnel arrested four men and a woman and impounded 35 pounds of marijuana; 35 pounds of vaping products infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance in marijuana; 65 pounds of THC edibles; 181 THC beverages; 20 pounds of concentrated hashish oil; 25 psilocybin-laced candy bars; two guns; and $8,000 in cash.

Among the seized items were marijuana-spiked foodstuffs produced to look like ordinary name-brand candies and snack chips, according to Blanco.

“It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous products to children,” the lieutenant said. “Additionally, THC-infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks.”

County code-compliance personnel who took part in the raid noted building-code violations in the business and asked San Diego Gas & Electric to cut off power to the property until the dangers are mitigated, Blanco said.

The arrestees’ names were not immediately available.

