EL CAJON, Calif. – Deputies arrested five people in East County stemming from the discovery of various stolen items including vehicles, tools and mail, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

This investigation began when a San Diego resident reported his Subaru Outback had been stolen on Dec. 29., according to Lt. Shawn Wray.

It was not until Saturday that deputies spotted someone driving the stolen Subaru near Greenfield drive and Winrow road in an unincorporated part of El Cajon, Wray said.

Deputies then pulled over the Subaru and arrested three people aboard.

They are:

David Hansen, 31

Camaron McNeiece, 21

Jacob Cuadras, 41

The sheriff’s department goes on to state that its detectives were able to determine that the people aboard the stolen vehicle lived near Greenfield drive and Winrow road.

Officials said later in the day they served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of N. 1st street. Once deputies entered the house they found freshly cut catalytic converters, a stolen motorcycle, stolen tools, counterfeit money, meth and stolen mail.

Two people inside the home at the time were also arrested on suspicion of thefts, which include 32-year-old Gerald Thorpe and 28-year-old Maegan Hobbs, according to the sheriff’s office.

There was also evidence that identity theft took place, and detectives are now trying to identify all the victims in the theft cases.