A brush fire breaks out in Escondido on June 22, 2022. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters have stopped the spread of a brush fire in the North County area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, located near Highland Valley Road and Wyneland in unincorporated Escondido, was halted at five five acres, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted at 4:56 p.m.

Before the containment, SkyFOX was over the area where white smoke could be seen billowing from the grass.

A road closure was set up at the 15000 block of Highland Valley Road due to the fire, authorities said.

