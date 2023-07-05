SAN DIEGO — A man was shot to death in Spring Valley Tuesday night and a suspect is still on the loose, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, a call came in around 10 p.m. reporting shots fired on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, SDSO says one man was found in the street with a gunshot wound. The individual, who’s identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed to FOX 5.

SDSO says a suspect remains at large. There is no description available at this time.

A homicide investigation is currently underway. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.

There are no reports of traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.