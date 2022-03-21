DEL MAR, Calif. – A group of fourth-graders from San Diego Jewish Academy are standing in solidarity with a Ukrainian family by raising more than $12,000 from a lemonade stand.

Volunteers are planning another event after the success of Sunday’s stand held at Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar. All funds raised by selling lemonade — and with some matching corporate support — go directly to a single mother with four children in Ukraine, coming amid a violent Russian invasion threatening the country and causing millions to flee.

Parents say activities like the fundraiser help kids gain a better understanding of what’s happening in Ukraine and learn more about the help that’s needed there.

“A group of us came together and decided to do this project,” volunteer Jaime Feder said. “We had parents busy last night squeezing fresh lemons. We actually went to a vineyard in Ramona (Saturday) and picked fruit, organic fruit at a winery.

“Everybody came together this morning bringing lemons, balloons — everything you could think of. The kids were here early, selling 20 minutes early. They couldn’t have been more excited.”

Fourth-grader Vilia Mauser said she was “very happy” the group was running the lemonade stand.

“When I help others, it makes my world shine,” Mauser said.

FOX 5’s Assad Khalilzadeh contributed to this report.