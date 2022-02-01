$489,000 Powerball ticket sold at San Diego supermarket

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Monday evening’s multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a supermarket in San Diego and is worth $489,235.

The ticket was sold at the Vons market at 665 Saturn Blvd.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth at least $1 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $123 million, the Multi- State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Monday were 10, 15, 51, 61, 69 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $113 million.

The drawing was the 11th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

