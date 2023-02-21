SAN DIEGO — San Diego officials will be holding a press conference this morning to discuss a recent major human trafficking operation that resulted in the successful rescue of eight children and arrest of 48 individuals.

Officials with the San Diego Police Department said in a release that the undertaking, called “Operation Better Pathways,” focused on rescuing survivors of human trafficking, apprehending their traffickers and reducing demand.

Lt. Adam Sharki with SDPD told FOX 5 before the conference that 16 people being trafficked were rescued overall, including eight children. The youngest of the children was 13 years old.

Arrests were for a range of felony misdemeanor charges, Sharki said, including being in possession of weapons and firearms to assault and human trafficking.

Individuals soliciting sex from the traffickers were also a target of the operation.

“As far as sex buyers, you see people from all walks of life,” Sharki said to FOX 5 prior to the press conference. “So there’s a focus on reducing demand, but really the focus is dealing with the traffickers — the people who are basically (enslaving) these women to go out there and perform sex acts for money — and then also trying to get these women onto better pathways.”

Representatives from local, state and federal agencies will be present at the briefing on the bust.

FOX 5 has a crew at the conference and will update as more information becomes available.