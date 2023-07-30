SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old inmate at a county detention facility died on Saturday, about 10 days after he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan McDowell, a Ramona resident, passed away at Scripps Mercy Hospital around 5 p.m., SDSO said in a news release.

He had been transported to the hospital on July 19 after deputies found him unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Facility. Authorities said jail medical staff provided attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, use of Naloxone and an AED device.

McDowell’s passing marks the 11th in-custody death reported by the law enforcement agency this year.

“We extend our sympathies to the McDowell family and those affected by his death,” SDSO officials said in the release. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison officer will be supporting the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one, they continued.

McDowell had been in custody at the Vista Detention Facility since Feb. 20, 2023, following his arrest for suspected charges of assault on a peace officer with a firearm, attempted murder and committing a felony while on bail or release.

It is unclear if McDowell was suffering from an overdose at the time of his initial hospitalization. The cause of his death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said.

As with all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will be conducting an investigation into the incident, law enforcement said.

The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board was also notified of the death.