SAN DIEGO — The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to it’s homeport in San Diego Thursday, giving thousands of sailors and Marines the opportunity to reunite with their families.

John Paul Candelaria is one of 4,500 sailors and Marines who went to the Indo-Pacific region as part of a seven-month deployment

“I couldn’t be happier,” Candelaria said at a homecoming ceremony at Naval Base San Diego.

“So excited to be home, here in San Diego. Our sailors and Marines work very hard. We ask them to do hard things.” said Capt. Dan Keeler, commanding officer of the USS Anchorage.

Before the Anchorage, USS John P. Murtha and the USS Makin Island pulled in close to the dock, you could feel the anticipation in the air as families cheered and held homemade signs.

FOX 5 spoke with Petty Officer Third Class Anwar Robins, who was finally able to get a good look at his newborn son.

“I am great. Great! I’ve got my wife here, my kid, my newborn, everything’s just been wonderful man,” said Robins

As our servicemembers enjoy some rest and relaxation for the next two weeks, the navy vessels will undergo maintenance in preparation for their next deployment, which is scheduled to happen within the next two years.