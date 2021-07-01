45-year-old arrested after victim narrowly escapes gunfire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly shot at a man outside a National City home on Wednesday.

Gabriel Segura is facing multiple charges in connection with shots fired near 3000 East 18th Street, according to the National City Police Department. Police said in a news release that the victim had just dropped off a friend at a nearby home at 3 a.m. when Segura approached his car and opened fire.

The victim drove off as bullets hit his rear window and bumper. He and his friend, who was already inside at the time of the shooting, were uninjured, according to police. The victim drove to a safe location then called 911.

The National City Police Department said its detectives found expended rifle cartridges at the scene and later identified Segura as the suspect after talking with witnesses. He was taken into custody and was being booked into county jail on multiple felony charges, the police news release said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.