44-year-old woman ID’d as body found floating in Lake Murray

A body was pulled from the water at Lake Murray Sunday afternoon, according to police.

SAN DIEGO – Authorities on Wednesday publicly identified the 44-year-old woman whose body was found over the weekend floating in Lake Murray.

Recovery operations started just before 1 p.m. Sunday after someone reported seeing a body in the lake near the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive. Police reported the body belonged to a woman and that the body was in the possession of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office identified the woman as Elena Marie Lisowski. The manner and cause of Lisowski’s death are both pending investigation.

Her next of kin have been notified, according to the office.

Lake Murray is located within the boundary of Mission Trails Regional Park, which lies between the city of San Diego and the neighboring communities of La Mesa and Santee. The lake is open for shore fishing and private boats sunrise to sunset seven days a week.