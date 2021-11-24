43,000 SDG&E customers at risk of power shutoffs on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — On top of what to cook, some county residents also have to plan for power outages this Thanksgiving.

Up to 43,000 SDG&E customers are at risk of losing power on Thanksgiving Day, the utility company warned, because of fire danger. A Red Flag Warning was issued for San Diego County’s mountains and valleys starting Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Tammy Bailey is hosting friends and family in Ramona and already has a backup plan in case she loses power.

“If they did a rolling black out, we would go to a neighbor’s house or a friend’s house and hopefully their power is on,” Bailey said. “We actually have an emergency generator and most everyone in Ramona has something like that, so fingers crossed we don’t blow out the generator with cooking.”

After being evacuated during the 2007 Cedar fire, she and many others make sure to be alert and prepared during fire weather.

“I’m self-sufficient, I’ve got like 27 solar panels on my roof. I have a generator, air conditioner. I got all that stuff, you have to have it up here,” said Dennis Hardison, who lives in San Diego Country Estates.

Cal Fire San Diego said a blaze could easily spark given the forecasted Santa Ana winds and dry fuel loads.

The NWS recommends residents take several precautions ahead of potentially hazardous weather:

Create and maintain defensible space around your home;

Familiarize yourself with several potential escape routes in the event of an evacuation;

Pack an emergency kit with basic necessities and critical documents;

Ensure your home’s insurance policy is up to date; and

Consider purchasing a portable radio or scanner.

“Unfortunately this weather event is happening during Thanksgiving, a Thanksgiving weather event where families are probably gathering for the first time in over a year. So make sure your family and everybody visiting has and knows the evacuation plan in the event a wildfire occurs,” Fire Capt. Frank Lococo said.

Click here to find out if your neighborhood is at risk of a public safety power shutoffs this week.