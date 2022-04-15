TECATE, Calif. — More than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate Port of Entry earlier this month, border officials announced Friday.

On April 1 around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving a Toyota Tundra was referred for further examination by border officers when they discovered a total of 94 packages of narcotics from underneath and inside multiple toolboxes on the bed of the vehicle, CBP stated in a press release.

“The narcotics were tested and identified as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin with a combined weight of approximately 415.61 pounds,” border officials said.

The driver, a Mexican national with a valid legal permanent resident document, was arrested by border protection officers on suspicion of attempting to smuggle narcotics, according to CBP. He was turned over to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further processing and then transported and booked into the Metropolitan Corrections Center in San Diego.

Both the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Border officials confirmed the drugs have an estimated street value of $2.65 million.