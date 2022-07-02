SAN DIEGO — A 40-year-old woman died Saturday while in law enforcement custody at a local hospital, authorities said.

Erica Wahlberg was initially arrested Monday around 2:45 p.m. by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for an outstanding drug warrant, Lt. Chris Steffen stated in a press release. Wahlberg was then transferred from the Vista Detention Facility to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility later that night.

As she was in the process of being housed at LCDRF the following day around 4 a.m., Wahlberg showed signs of medical distress and was sent to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead Saturday around 5 a.m.

Detectives were investigating the cause and death of the incarcerated woman.

An autopsy is preliminarily scheduled for the county medical examiner’s office July 3.