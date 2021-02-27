Helicopter, public help find missing 4-year-old at local desert campground

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a 4-year-old went missing in a desert camping area of far east San Diego County, but a sheriff’s department helicopter and some helpful people on the ground reunited the boy with his family.
The boy was missing for about two hours in the area of Agua Caliente Springs, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The desert camping area is near the southern end of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
“Brooks has been found safe by (a sheriff’s helicopter) and some citizens on the ground. He has been reunited with his family,” the department wrote on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m.