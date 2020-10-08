4 stabbed during gas station brawl

SAN DIEGO — Four males were stabbed early Thursday during a brawl at a Kearny Mesa gas station, police said.

Following a car show at a nearby park, about 50 males gathered at a Chevron gas station in the 7700 block of Copley Park Place, where a large fight broke out, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said. A male fired several shots from a handgun, but no one was hit. Another male used a knife to slash the tires of several vehicles and tried to stab someone.

Officers arrived at the gas station and learned that four males had been stabbed and were taken to two local hospitals, Martinez said. The victims’ wounds were not life threatening.

Police have not made any arrests.