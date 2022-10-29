SAN DIEGO – Four people were stabbed in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday morning while they were in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of 31st Street. According to a report from the San Diego police, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the same party. Three male victims were stabbed in the upper torso while a female victim was stabbed in the lower back. All victims, thought to be in their mid-20s, were taken to the hospital and their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, said police.

The suspects are not in custody at the time, said police. They are being described as three Hispanic men and three Hispanic women.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.