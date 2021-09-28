4 San Diego restaurants recognized by Michelin Guide

SAN DIEGO — Four San Diego restaurants received recognition by the Michelin Guide as they announced 27 new Michelin stars across California.

Addison was one of five with two Michelin stars while Jeune et Jolie, Soichi Five and Sushi Tadokoro were among 22 one Michelin stars.

“As an international culinary destination and leader in the industry, California continues to impress MICHELIN Guide inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and creative cuisine,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “We are delighted to celebrate 19 promotions for restaurants that elevated their quality and consistency despite the challenges of the health crisis, and welcome eight new entries to our selection at the star level.”

Here’s the list of new Michelin star restaurants, with inspector notes from each restaurant.

Two Michelin stars:

Addison (San Diego – promotion from one MICHELIN Star)

Chef William Bradley continues to flaunt his impressive skills at this iconic, standard-setting dining room, and his talents are more tangible now than ever before. Addison’s menu retains the chef’s signatures while constantly evolving.

One Michelin star:

Jeune et Jolie (San Diego – New one MICHELIN Star)

Partner John Resnick and Executive Chef Eric Bost are behind this very appealing and well-orchestrated French restaurant oozing with style and elegance at every turn. This cooking displays a mature direction, with solid ingredients, unique combinations and beautiful presentations.

Soichi (San Diego – Promotion from New Discovery)

Named for Chef Soichi Kadoya, who honed his skills at Old Town’s Sushi Tadokoro, this intimate Japanese restaurant has quickly made a name for itself in University Heights. Sushi leans straightforward, but it’s impressive and flaunts much skill.

Sushi Tadokoro (San Diego – Promotion from New Discovery)

Chef and owner Tadokoro along with young chef, Tatsuro Tsuchiya, take great pleasure in providing diners with a delightful dining experience. Attention to detail is a hallmark, as sauces are homemade and the fish of the day rests within a wood box awaiting very special treatment.