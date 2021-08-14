4 San Diego firefighters injured in Dixie Fire

A CAL FIRE captain from the San Diego Unit, who was injured in the Dixie Fire, was released from the hospital Friday and flown back to Southern California to continue treatment near his family. (Credit: CAL FIRE)

CALIFORNIA — Four San Diego firefighters helping to weaken the ongoing raging Dixie Fire in Northern California were injured while on the job, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced Saturday.

One CAL FIRE captain and three CAL FIRE firefighters were injured last Saturday at around 1 a.m. when a fire-weakened tree fell on four members of the Rainbow Crew 5, a firefighting hand crew from the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit, according to CAL FIRE. All four were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

CAL Fire stated three CAL FIRE firefighters were released within 24 hours of the incident, but the fire captain remained hospitalized for nearly one week after sustaining significant injuries. He was released from the hospital on Friday and flown back to Southern California to continue treatment near his family. The captain’s injuries will require continued rehabilitation, but fire officials say he is expected to make a full recovery.

“The injured CAL FIRE captain and firefighters are grateful to be back with their families and appreciate the love and support from everyone,” CAL FIRE said in a statement. “Peer Support Teams from CAL FIRE and the International Association of Firefighters continue to provide assistance to all personnel.”

For more information on the CAL FIRE San Diego County Firefighter’s Benevolent Fund, a 501c3 that supports their injured and fallen firefighters and families, click here.