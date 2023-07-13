SAN DIEGO — Whether it’s crinkle cut, waffle or classic strings, finding funky French fries in San Diego is a venture worth biting into.

Golden-brown potato slices can be zested and topped with endless ingredients, making for a delicious pastime that can be enjoyed solo or with a fry-eating sidekick.

In honor of National French Fry Day, which is recognized annually on July 14, FOX 5 has compiled a list of places offering a funky fusion of spuds and toppings galore.

Here are four San Diego area eateries filling plates with funky fries on this national holiday and beyond:

Funky Fries And Burgers

With a name like that, it’s no surprise that this National City treasure has a long list of funky options for fry lovers. You might want to grab the special of the month for July: Birria Fries. This concoction is made with melted mozzarella, birria, cilantro, onion, green salsa, and consumé on the side with lime slices. Another option is the Southwest Shrimp & Steak Fries, which is made with cheddar cheese sauce, seasoned steak and shrimp, topped with avocado mash. The full funky fries menu can be found here.

Ice Box

Known as San Diego’s first self-serve boba shop, it may surprise you to find out how many funky fry dishes they have on their menu. After you build your dream boba cup at this College Area spot, you might want to pair it with their Kimchi Carnitas Fries made with pan-fried, slow-cooked pork shoulder topped with kimchi and green onions. Another funky fry plate worth eying is the Spicy Mayo Poke Fries. These fries are piled high with raw tuna marinated with sesame seed oil, topped with onions, masago and spicy mayo sauce along with some seaweed salad. Check out all of their funky fry options here.

Burros & Fries Marketplace

Head on over to San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood for a Mexican-style twist on funky fries. The options are many with one being the Campechanas Fries, which are made with steak, adobada, guacamole and sour cream. Or there’s the Xolo Fries with beer battered fish, shrimp, spicy sauce and house sauce. When it comes to enjoying fries at this restaurant, you can do it early since they serve up a breakfast funky fry dish called Wake Up! These fries include two eggs, steak, sour cream, chipotle sauce and beans. Here’s the full funky menu for your viewing.

Underdog

This North Park food truck is no underdog when it comes to fried potato fusions. Their vegan street food menu has some fries with flavor. You might try the Animal Fries, which are made with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and a special sauce. Or maybe you’ll go for the Triple Threat. These fries come with frankfurter, bacon, chicken and special sauces (vegan-style). There’s also the chili cheese fries made with house-made chili, cheddar cheese and green onion. Check out this funky food truck’s full menu here.

Whether it’s National French Fry Day or not, there’s no doubt that the San Diego area has baskets and baskets of funky fries ready to be enjoyed.